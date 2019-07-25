Regional peace links with Kashmir issue solution: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that peace in the region is imperative for regional progress and prosperity and all conflicts are resolved through diplomatic engagement.

Referring to the issue of Kashmir, the Speaker said that it was flashpoint and a detrimental to the regional peace and Pakistan advocates’ resolution of this issue in accordance with UN Resolution and aspiration of people of Kashmir.

The Speaker was talking to Shaikh Dr. Hamam Hamoudi, Head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq accompanied by a five-member parliamentary delegation comprising members of Iraqi Parliament in Parliament House, Islamabad here Thursday.

The Speaker said that Kashmir was a longstanding unresolved issue which had become a human catastrophe with the passing time. He said that concerted diplomatic efforts by the international community were required to address resolution of this issue. He stressed for resolution of issues of Kashmir and Palestine according to UN resolutions and aspiration of Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

Asad Qaisar referring to Pakistan’s relations with Iraq said that these time immemorial relations had always witnessed positive progression. He said that both the countries were intertwined in history, religion and culture. The Speaker said that the existing relations between Pakistan and Iraq needed to be diversified and translated into economic cooperation for mutual good.

The Speaker said that Pak-Iraq Parliamentary friendship Group in national Assembly had been activated and members of the PFG were enthusiastic to interact with the Iraqi counterparts. The Speaker suggested that regular exchange of delegations may be made a regular feature so that the Members of the Parliament from either side could views and share experiences. He also suggested for formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss and suggest ways and means for further enhancing economic cooperation.

Shaikh Dr. Hamam Hamoudi, Head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq thanked Speaker for his kind remarks and agreed that Iraq and Pakistan were tied in eternal bonds of religion and brotherhood.

He said that Iraq terms Kashmir issue a human tragedy and would extend diplomatic support to Pakistan at all regional and international forums till its amicable solution. He also agreed for further intensifying people to people and economic contacts.

Dr. Hamam Hamoudi said that vast trade potential exists between both the countries which need to be enhanced. He said that he was accompanied by Mr. Sami Araji, Chairman Investment Commission of Iraq who had interacted with Pakistani business people and explored avenues of possible cooperation.

He said that Iraq was going through reconstruction and rehabilitation phase and required Pakistani companies to invest in infrastructure development. He also suggested for grant of educational scholarships in Pakistani universities. He expressed desire for acquiring services of Pakistani doctors and engineers by his government.