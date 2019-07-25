Thanksgiving Day: Asad says masses have buried politics of muk muka

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar on the Thanksgiving Day in a message on social media wrote, “one year back, people of Pakistan voted to bury the politics of muk muka (deal) of PPP and PML-N.

“The struggle for a better Pakistan did not end with the winning of the elections. In fact, in the words of Robert Frost, I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep,” he quoted the American poet.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also tweeted to mark the Thanksgiving Day. He wrote, “July 25 the start of wonderful journey. A journey from corruption to accountability, from personal interests to national interests, from dynastic rule to merit, from hypocrisy to democracy”.

He continued that this was the start of a new horizon of success for Pakistan and its people.