Two FWMC workers drown in canal

FAISALABAD: Two young sanitation workers of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company drowned in a canal near Kashmir Bridge here on Wednesday.

Shahbaz Saleem and Ditta were sitting near the canal when suddenly Ditta fell in the canal. On seeing this, Shahbaz jumped into the canal to save his colleague but both drowned.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENTS: Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents here on Thursday.

In the first incident, a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Chak 53/GB. As a result, Pervaiz Ahmad died instantly.

In another accident, motorcyclist Irfan Ahmad of Chak 70/RB was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle near Dijko.

Irfan’s wife and three children were also wounded in the accident.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A disabled youth committed suicide here on Thursday. Ali Ahmad ended his life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be poverty. He was the father of two minor children.

Two minors recovered after 18 months: Police on Thursday recovered two minor sisters safely who were abducted from Rajana last year.According to Ghulam Muhammadabad police, accused Fazal Hussain of same locality acquainted to the victims’ family allegedly abducted the girls 18 months ago when they were going to a local seminary.

Police informed that Saima Bibi, mother of Eman Fatima (10) and Noor Fatima (7), resident of Sidhupura, had contracted second marriage after the death of her husband. The accused was not happy over her act and kidnapped her daughters.