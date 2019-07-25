Four officials nominated for award

LAKKI MARWAT: Four officials of the Education Department have been nominated for the presidential scouts’ award by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boy Scouts Association.

An official of Elementary and Secondary Education Department said that nominations had been made for shining performance in the field of scouting and in recognition of services rendered by the officials for promotion of scouting and making local scout associations fully functional.

He said that former Lakki Marwat DEO Abdul Salam Marwat (now DEO in Tank district) and former DEO Abbottabad Ziauddin Marwat (late) had been nominated for the medal of merit.

“ESED Lakki Marwat ADO physical education and sports Nisar Muhammad Khan, who also holds the office of district scout secretary, has been nominated for the presidential certificate of merit while another official from the district Shafiullah Shah will get a letter of commendation,” said the official.