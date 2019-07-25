Opp observed black day against its misdeeds: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a positive new change emerged on the political map of Pakistan on July 25, 2018, when the people wrote a new history and dismantled the idols of corruption with the power of their votes.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the chief minister said the opposition parties were celebrating a black day not against the government but in remembrance of their misdeeds.

He said that the elements celebrating the so-called day wreaked havoc with the country and added that the corrupt cabal had been fully exposed. The opposition has also lost its credibility, he added.

The chief minister said it was a reality that the rejected elements were only worried about saving their loot and the hue and cry of the opposition leaders was, in fact, a cry of the thieves. He said that people were fully conscious and would not be deceived by the opposition again.

cleanliness at bus stands: To improve provision of facilities for passengers at bus stands across the province, the Punjab government has been directed to take immediate measures besides ensuring cleanliness arrangements.

In this regard, the chief minister has issued directions to the transport secretary that steps should be taken on priority basis along with bringing necessary improvement in cleanliness. Similarly, clean drinking water, lights, fans and clean toilets should also be available to passengers at waiting areas of bus terminals.

The chief minister directed that buses should be parked at the stands as their parking on roads hampered flow of traffic. He also ordered for taking legal action against vehicles coming out on roads without fitness certificates. Usman Buzdar directed that implementation of the devised SOPs should be ensured by the transport owners.

rainwater: Usman Buzdar has directed the departments concerned to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised for early disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas.

The chief minister, in his directive, said that the officials concerned should remain available in the field until completion of the task, so that people could not face any difficulty in their movement during the rain. Similarly, smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured, he added.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has offered condolences on the demise of former MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Abdul Qayyum, father of CMO Deputy Controller Asad Abrar.

The chief minister, in his message, said late Abdul Qayyum was an honest, upright and dutiful officer. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.