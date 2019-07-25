AJK president opens Dar-ul-Ehsaas centre for orphan children

ISLAMABAD: To accommodate the poor orphan children a “Dar-ul-Ehsaas” Centre has been installed in district Rawalakot of AJK.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi unveiled the plaque to inaugurate a state-of-the-art centre in a glorious ceremony held at district Rawalakot in the presence of prominent socio-political figures of the area and local administration, says a press release.

Addressing the ceremony AJK president appreciated the PBM’s initiatives to protect the rights of vulnerable and deprived children of the society. He also reaffirmed the present government’s resolution for betterment of the marginalised segments.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi, in his speech, exhibited his commitment to enroll further 10,000 children by launching more centres throughout the country as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan. “To annihilate poverty is my mission, in order to address the thorny issues associated with it like hunger, illness, illiteracy, susceptibility and others, an inclusive plan is being implemented”, he shared.