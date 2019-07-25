close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 26, 2019

Assets beyond means case

National

 
July 26, 2019

Lahore NAB gathers more proof against Hamza

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: NAB Lahore has gathered more evidence against Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case.

According to NAB officials, details relating to accounts of Hamza and 11 years record with the FBR had been found that showed contradictions. In 2006, Hamza declared Rs 3.3million as his income whereas in banks Rs1.2 million was present. In 2007, income of Rs4.2 million was shown in documents whereas as per bank record, it was Rs1.3million. In 2008, the income as per the FBR record was Rs4.8 million whereas the bank record showed it at around Rs1.6 million. Similarly, there was contradiction between the income declared by Hamza in the records of FBR and bank in the years 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan