NA to host C’wealth conference

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan will be hosting the 5th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asian Regional Conference in Islamabad from July 29-August 2, 2019.

The CPA links parliamentarians and parliamentary staff from over 180 national, states, provincial and territorial parliaments and Legislatures across the Commonwealth through its network.

One of the oldest Commonwealth organisations, the CPA was founded in 1911. It is an international community of Commonwealth parliaments and legislatures working together to deepen the Commonwealth’s commitment to the highest standards of democratic governance. The Association is composed of over 180 Branches formed in Legislatures Commonwealth countries which subscribe to parliamentary democracy. The CPA Asia region comprises the federal parliaments of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well as the four provincial assemblies of Pakistan.

The CPA’s mission is to promote the advancement of parliamentary democracy by enhancing knowledge and understanding of democratic governance, for which it seeks to build an informed parliamentary community and to further co-operation among its parliaments and legislatures.

The CPA helps to identify benchmarks of good governance and to implement the enduring values of the Commonwealth. The CPA aims to promote knowledge of the constitutional, legislative, economic, social and cultural aspects of parliamentary democracy, with particular reference to the countries of the Commonwealth.