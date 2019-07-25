IHC grants interim bail to Miftah in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday bared National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest former finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG corruption reference.

The court on Thursday took up Miftah Ismail’s plea seeking pre-arrest bail in LNG reference.

IHC granted pre-arrest bail to former finance minister Muftah Ismail against the surety bonds of Rs5 lac. The court also granted bail to PSO ex-MD Sheikh Imran and issued notices to the NAB.

During hearing, Miftah’s lawyer told the court that the NAB had issued arrest warrants for his client first and then summoned him in LNG reference.

In his petition, Miftah Ismail stated that the NAB had no solid evidence against him, as he was not involved in any irregularity in LNG import contract. Plea argued that NAB had leveled allegations against him when there was ‘not even an iota of any evidence’ of wrongdoing in LNG case.

Former finance minister requested the court to stop NAB from arresting him until the completion of investigation into the matter and filing of a reference.

He also requested the court to grant him a pre-arrest bail as he was ready to cooperate with the NAB investigation. In his petition, Miftah nominated NAB chairman and secretary Ministry of law and justice as respondents in his case.

It is to mention here that former finance minister Miftah Ismail had already got 7-day pre-arrest bail from Sindh High court, which would end this week. In LNG import contract case, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in the NAB custody.