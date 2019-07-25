PTI cuts cake to mark Thanksgiving Day

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cut a cake to mark the Thanksgiving Day on the election victory of last year and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful visit to the United States.

PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee cut the cake here at the party’s central secretariat. Among others, the party Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad and scores of party workers were present on the occasion.

PTI leaders and workers thanked the Allah Almighty for the successes and paid glowing tribute to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on his successful US visit.

PTI leadership had announced to observe July 25 as the Thanksgiving Day and in this connection, various events were organised in different cities and towns.