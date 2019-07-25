Trump to visit Pakistan soon: Imran

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump will visit Pakistan soon, Prime Minister Imran Khan told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, terming his visit to the United States “successful”.

The trip to Washington was successful in its own way, Imran said, adding that Islamabad was victorious in having itself acknowledged on an equal level.

Pakistan played its role to the full extent in highlighting the Kashmir issue and that the bilateral relationship would be excellent in the future as opposed to how they were in the past.

According to sources, the premier took the Cabinet into confidence regarding extending an invitation to Trump to visit Pakistan.

During his visit to Washington, Imran — apart from Trump — met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, members of the US Congress, and various businesspeople. He also addressed the Pakistani-American in Capital One Arena.

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that each and every penny of the national exchequer and hard-earned money of the people plundered by the former rulers would be recovered from them. The commission on foreign debts would also inquire into the expenditure of the previous rulers on foreign trips.

He was chairing meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) here where the cabinet was briefed about the expenditure of the former rulers on their foreign trips.

The details of their trips were also put up in the cabinet meeting briefly. The federal cabinet paid tribute to Prime Minister for his successful visit to the United States. The Prime Minister took the cabinet into confidence about his visit wherein Kashmir dispute was highlighted. He reminded the cabinet that his visit to the United States turned up to be successful.

The cabinet extended the time period of the 8th wage board award for four months. The members of the cabinet were informed that for the first time in the history of the country the cabinet approved the proposal to abolish the provision of profession in the passport. The cabinet also approved giving right of vote to the Pakistanis having dual nationality. The federal cabinet endorsed the ECC decisions.