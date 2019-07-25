DAVIS CUP TIE AGAINST PAKISTAN: Bhupathi to be India’s non-playing captain

ISLAMABAD: Otherwise reluctant to play Pakistan in a bilateral series in any sport, India named Mahesh Bhupathi as the non-playing captain of their squad for the Asia/Oceania Zone Davis Cup Group I tie.

The tie is set to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex on September 14-15.

India have named their strongest possible squad consisting of seven players (two to be left out later), a non-playing captain, coach, two physios plus trainers and three officials including former All India Tennis Association president Anil Kumar Khanna.

Usually India refuses to send sporting teams to Pakistan on the pretext that its government is not in favour of it. When the International Tennis Federation announced that any team not turning up for the match would mean it has conceded the tie, AITA changed its stance and is ready to send the team to Pakistan.

India’s campaign will be led by international circuit players. Prajnesh Gunneswaran is ranked 89 in the world and is considered a grass court specialist with a quality serve and volley game.

Ramkumar Ramanathan is ranked 134 in the ATP list. Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna is also part of the 14-member squad.

Their other members include Divij Sharan, Mukund Sasikumar, Saketh Sai Myneni and Jeevan Nesunchezhiyan.

Famous Indian tennis name Syed Zeeshan Ali will be the team’s coach. The officials also include Chatterjee Hironmoy and Sundar Narayan Iyer.

The PTF had expressed its concern during a recent visit of the ITF officials, saying that the delay in sending the names of the squad members would not help in completing visa and other formalities. In India’s case the usual practice is to apply for visa almost three months before of an event.

“The ITF was quick to approach India which in turn provided us with the details of its squad,” a Pakistan Tennis Federation official said.

When asked whether the PTF will be able to manage visa and NOCs in a short period, the official said the federation would try its best.

A couple of years back when Pakistan were to appear in the World Junior Hockey Championship in India, the organisers refused to oblige saying that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had failed to apply for visas in time. Even squash teams have been denied visas to India.