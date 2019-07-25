Javeria to lead WGDS in T20 matches

DUBAI: Pakistan’s star batter Javeria Khan has been named to lead a multi-nation Women’s Global Development Squad (WGDS) that will play six Twenty20 matches on a tour of England, including two each against ECB Super League teams Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars, says an ICC press release.

The International Cricket Council announced the third WGDS squad Thursday as part of its continued efforts to provide exposure to players from outside the leading countries and improve the standard of the women’s game.

The WGDS tour of England is being organised in association with the ECB. The two previous WGDS programmes were held in Australia (November 2018) and England (July 2018).

Javeria feels the players in her team will learn a lot during their packed schedule and is hoping to pass on her knowledge to them.

Javeria said: “I find it a real honour to be selected as the captain of the Women’s Global Development Squad. It has always been my desire to experience such opportunities and I am sure this new and exciting opportunity will pave the way for a lot of learning which will help me further improve my game. I aim to pass on my experience to the members of my squad while at the same time I would look at improving my own game in terms of both the mental side and skillset.

“I am looking forward to enjoying and experiencing companionship with players from different nationalities who are gathering for the event. This programme will not only acquaint me with their culture, but also with their approach towards the game. I would also be keen on sharing my knowledge of the game that I have acquired by representing my country around the world at some of the biggest stages of women’s cricket.”

The WGDS squad: Javeria Khan (Pakistan, captain), Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque (both Bangladesh), Christina Gough (Germany), Celeste Raack (Ireland), Denise van Deventer (Netherlands), Brenda Tau, Ravini Oa (both PNG), Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Becky Glen (all Scotland), Sugetha Kalyanaraman Chandhrasekar (USA). Coach: Michael Ndiko (Uganda); Mentor coach: Laura Macleod (England).

Fixtures: July 29: WGDS vs England Women’s Academy (10h30 and 13h30) - Cranleigh CC, Surrey; July 31: WGDS vs Southern Vipers (10h30), WGDS v Surrey Stars (13h30) - Aldershot CC, Hampshire; August 2: WGDS vs Surrey Stars (10h30), WGDS v Southern Vipers (13h30) - New Malden, Surrey.