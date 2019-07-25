Naval chief meets Kenyan defence officials

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi during his official visit to Kenya called on Defence Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo and Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe at Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

According to a press release issued here by Director General Public Relations (Navy), upon his arrival at the Defence Headquarters, the Admiral was received by Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe and Commander Kenya Army, Lt General Walter Raria Koipaton.

The Naval Chief was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at the Headquarters whereas a Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief on the occasion.

During a joint meeting with Defence Cabinet Secretary and Chief of Defence Forces, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.

Defence Cabinet Secretary and General Samson Mwathethe acknowledged and appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The dignitaries agreed on further enhancing the interaction between Pakistan and Kenya in the fields of training and defence collaboration.

It was expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief would further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.