Fri Jul 26, 2019
Court frames charges in illegal appointments case

BR
Bureau report
July 26, 2019

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Thursday framed charges in the case of illegal appointments against the nephew of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and 15 other officials, including Tehsil Municipal Administration officers. Accountability court judge, Hafiz Naseem Akbar, framed charges against Ahad Khattak, nephew of Pervez Khattak and a former Nowshera tehsil nazim and officials of the TMA, Nowshera, for the alleged involvement in the case of the illegal appointments. However, the accused persons denied the charges. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had filed the reference against the suspects. The NAB KP alleged in the reference that the suspects were found involved in the 122 illegal appointments from 2012-18 in the Nowshera TMA and other district departments and hospital. It alleged those persons were appointed, who were even not registered with the Employment Exchange Commission as it was necessary for the appointment. The bureau claimed these appointments were made against the merit. After denial of charges, the court summoned the prosecution witnesses on the next hearing for recording their statements. According to the NAB investigation, people were preferred against merit. Despite advertisements, it said, illegal appointments were made from 2012 to 2018.

