Four points set up to spray cattle in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration has set up four points to spray cattle being transported into the district to contain the spread of Congo, stated Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir on Thursday.

Speaking at a function held on the premises of Livestock Department offices in Lakki city, Wazir, said that livestock experts would spray animals at fixed points established in Darra Tang, Darra Pezu and in Lakki and Naurang cities. He said the Livestock Department teams would also visit cattle markets in urban and rural localities to conduct fumigation.

On the occasion, he along with Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shehzad Khan launched anti-Congo virus campaign by spraying several animals. He distributed kits containing spray pumps, medicines, gloves and masks among livestock workers. The official said the drive would continue till Eidul Azha and the district administration, with the help of the department, would ensure that no sacrificial animal entered the district without being sprayed.