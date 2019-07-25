Assets beyond means case: Lahore NAB gathers more proof against Hamza

LAHORE: NAB Lahore has gathered more evidence against Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case.

According to NAB officials, details relating to accounts of Hamza and 11 years record with the FBR had been found that showed contradictions. In 2006, Hamza declared Rs 3.3million as his income whereas in banks Rs1.2 million was present.

In 2007, income of Rs4.2 million was shown in documents whereas as per bank record, it was Rs1.3million.

In 2008, the income as per the FBR record was Rs4.8 million whereas the bank record showed it at around Rs1.6 million. Similarly, there was contradiction between the income declared by Hamza in the records of FBR and bank in the years 2009, 2010 and 2011.