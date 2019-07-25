close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Call to register case against landlord

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

JHANG: Scores of men and women, who were allegedly injured by an influential landlord and his men, Thursday staged a protest against inaction of Mochiwala police. Tiwana village residents many of them with broken arms and bleeding heads, gathered outside the office of the District Police Officer (DPO) and demanded a case and arrest of landlord Yasin and his men. Talking to reporters, protesters Allah Ditta, Mazhar, Nasir, Noor Muhammad, Ghulam Fatima, Noor Bibi and others said the landlord along with his armed servants had attacked and injured them. They said when they approached Mochiwala police, they were told that the landlord already got registered a case against them. The protest disrupted traffic on main district courts road. The DPO later assured the protesters that justice would be done.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan