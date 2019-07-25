Call to register case against landlord

JHANG: Scores of men and women, who were allegedly injured by an influential landlord and his men, Thursday staged a protest against inaction of Mochiwala police. Tiwana village residents many of them with broken arms and bleeding heads, gathered outside the office of the District Police Officer (DPO) and demanded a case and arrest of landlord Yasin and his men. Talking to reporters, protesters Allah Ditta, Mazhar, Nasir, Noor Muhammad, Ghulam Fatima, Noor Bibi and others said the landlord along with his armed servants had attacked and injured them. They said when they approached Mochiwala police, they were told that the landlord already got registered a case against them. The protest disrupted traffic on main district courts road. The DPO later assured the protesters that justice would be done.