Fri Jul 26, 2019
AY
Asim Yasin
July 26, 2019

PPP celebrates Zardari’s 64th birthday today

National

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will observe 64th birthday of former President of Pakistan and President PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari today (Friday) with fervour and zeal. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari has instructed party organisations to hold the event in every district headquarters to show solidarity with their leader for being a brave, steadfast and protector of democracy. Prayers should be offered for his health and long life. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari said that Asif Ali Zardari suffered a lot for democracy and has always struggled for the rights of the people of Pakistan. “He restored 1973 Constitution in its original form and strengthened Parliament, thus defeating the anti-democratic elements,” he said. He said Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced National Finance Commission award, empowered the provinces, increased salaries of government employees and defeated terrorists and their supporters. “The PPP jiyalas are proud to have such a great leader.

