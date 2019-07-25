19 booked over water theft

SARGODHA: The Irrigation Department authorities have caught another 19 people involved in canal water theft.

Police source said on Thursday that the Irrigation authorities conducted raids in various villages, including Ghullah Pur, Bakhuwla, Noorwla, Chak 159/NB and other areas of the district and caught 19 people stealing canal water. They included Shafqat, Nawaz, Tariq, Mudassar, Sikandar, Abid Ali, Omar Hayat, Khizar Hayat and Rehmat Ali.

Rs 67,800 fine imposed on bakeries, hotels: The food safety teams imposed Rs 67,800 collective fine on bakeries, hotels, milk shops and other food outlets for selling substandard items.

The food authority said on Thursday that various teams conducted raids at different bakeries, hotels, milk shops and others food shops around the division and imposed Rs 67,800 fine on them for selling substandard products and having bad cleanliness arrangements. The food safety teams also served notices to 97 other food units.