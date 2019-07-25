close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Refresher course

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

LAHORE: A four-week long first Advance Refresher Course for 154 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) concluded at the Emergency Service Academy Thursday.

The EMTs from all districts of Punjab were trained as Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council under the Ireland guidelines.

The director general Punjab Emergency, Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest of the ceremony. Registrar Academy, Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid & head of medical wing, Dr Ali Imam Syed, social welfare officer Ms Sumaira Liaquat, medical instructors and a large number of rescuers attended the ceremony.

