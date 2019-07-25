Ghulam Rasool alias Chhotu gets 308 years jail term

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court awarded 308 years imprisonment to Ghulam Rasool alias Chhotu and others gangsters Numan and Sher Khan were awarded 299/298 years jail terms. According to PRO of ATC of Dera Ghazi Khan, the accused had fired at police pickets. ASI Nadeem Mazari and Asif Langri were killed during the firing. The accused had kidnapped eight policemen. The verdict was issued by Shakir Hassan in the central jail. Earlier in March, 20 gangsters belonging to the notorious Chhotu gang had been awarded death sentences 18 times by the anti-terrorism courtroom Multan for killing policemen in 2016. An operation with the help of military, Rangers and police was conducted against the Chhotu gang in 2016 in Rajanpur. It is pertinent to mention that seven policemen were martyred during the operation. Twenty four policemen were released after completion of the operation against the gang. Chhotu along with 12 accomplices had surrendered unconditionally before the army.