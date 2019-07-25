Naval chief meets Kenya defence cabinet secretary

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, is on an official visit to Kenya. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Defence Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo and Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe at Defence Headquarters in Nairobi, says a press release.

Upon his arrival at the Defence Headquarters, the Admiral was received by Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe and Commander Kenya Army, Lt General Walter Raria Koipaton. The Naval Chief was introduced to the principal staff officers at the headquarters.

A guard of honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion. During a joint meeting with defence cabinet secretary and chief of defence forces, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.

Defence Cabinet Secretary & General Samson Mwathethe acknowledged and appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The dignitaries agreed on further enhancing the interaction between Pakistan and Kenya in the fields of training and defence collaboration.

Later, a reception, hosted by the Defence Cabinet secretary, was also arranged in the honour of Chief of the Naval Staff. It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.