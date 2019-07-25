Dr Hafeez, Reza Baqir meet IMF MD, WB officials in US

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir on Thursday spent a busy day in Washington, DC meeting with the IMF Managing Director (MD) David Lipton and senior officials of the World Bank and IFC. According to official statement issued by Ministry of Finance here stating that they spoke at length with the members of World Bank-IMF Pakistan Staff Association and heard their suggestions for reforming the economy. They also spoke at an event “Pakistan: This Time it’s Different” hosted by Masood Ahmed, President Centre for Global Development which was attended by a cross section of individuals from the think-tanks, government, academia and Pakistani diaspora.