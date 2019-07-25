Khawaja Aslam’s death condoled

LAHORE: A number of sports persons and officials on Thursday condoled the sad demise of former Olympian Khawaja Mohammad Aslam.

In their messages to Khawaja Aslam’s son Kh Junaid, chief executive Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and sports organisers Hamdan Nazir, Mushtaq Jadoon, M Irfan Gohar, Rashid Mahmood Butt, M Arif Saddique, Najam-us Saeed, Manzoor Ali Arif, Asghar Gul, Awais Akbar, Rab Nawaz, Malik Sarwar, Haji Abdul Razzak, M Ayub and several others condoled the death of former Pakistan’s sports legend KM Aslam.