close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Khawaja Aslam’s death condoled

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

LAHORE: A number of sports persons and officials on Thursday condoled the sad demise of former Olympian Khawaja Mohammad Aslam.

In their messages to Khawaja Aslam’s son Kh Junaid, chief executive Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and sports organisers Hamdan Nazir, Mushtaq Jadoon, M Irfan Gohar, Rashid Mahmood Butt, M Arif Saddique, Najam-us Saeed, Manzoor Ali Arif, Asghar Gul, Awais Akbar, Rab Nawaz, Malik Sarwar, Haji Abdul Razzak, M Ayub and several others condoled the death of former Pakistan’s sports legend KM Aslam.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports