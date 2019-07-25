Tokyo sweats over Olympic heat

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers tested misting sprays and air-conditioned tents and even told volunteers to queue for a mock security check as they trialled cooling methods in case of severe temperatures at next year’s Games.

Tokyo’s hot and humid summer weather is a major concern for Olympic organisers, particularly after a deadly heatwave that engulfed the city last year.

While temperatures have been cooler this summer, organisers insist they will be prepared for intense heat and used an international beach volleyball Olympic test event Thursday to trial proposed measures. Officials handed out free folding fans and towels to help sweaty spectators cool off. “Heat mitigation measures cover very broad aspects,” said Hidemasa Nakamura, Tokyo 2020 Games delivery officer. The Tokyo Open of FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour is being staged at an ocean-side park where the mercury went beyond 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday.