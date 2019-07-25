PTV upset SSGC in National Challenge Cup

Our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan Television stunned strong Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) through a 1-1 draw in their Group B match of the National Football Challenge Cup at the Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar on Thursday.

In the hotly-contested match PTV, who had lost their opener to Navy 0-2 in the three-team group, opened the scoring through Adnan Khan in the 41st minute on a lush green pitch.

However Tariq Lutfi’s SSGC made a strong comeback, scoring an equaliser in the 58th minute through Zain-ul-Aabdeen who did a fine job to capitalise on a solid chance.

However afterwards tight game was witnessed with either sides making concerted efforts to strike but all their efforts went in vain. Now SSGC will have to ensure their quarter-finals spot with a win over Navy in their next game.

Earlier on Wednesday night Wapda blasted their way into the last eight stage when they recorded a 2-0 victory over Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in their Group D clash.

This was the third straight loss for KPT who have extended pathetic performance in the 15-team event being held under the auspices of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) being led by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah. Zubair Qadeer provided a lead to WAPDA in the 18th minute. In the 78th minute Ashfaq Uddin doubled their lead through a nice drive from distance.

In Group C game PFF Tigers held Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to a goalless draw. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association, led by Syed Zahir Shah, is organising the event.