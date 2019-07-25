close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 26, 2019

Matera keen to play for Waratahs

Sports

AFP
July 26, 2019

SYDNEY: Argentina skipper Pablo Matera is keen on a move to Australia to play for the NSW Waratahs, according to his national coach Mario Ledesma.

The flanker was arguably the best player in Super Rugby this year, steering the Jaguares to the final, and would jump at the chance to spend more time in Sydney — one of his favourite cities. “He loves being here, he loves surfing, he would love to play over here for the Waratahs,” Ledesma told the Rugby Australia website ahead of Argentina’s clash against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday.

Any chance of the Michael Hooper-led Waratahs signing the 26-year-old would likely have to wait until the 2023 season, with Matera set for a move to Paris club Stade Francais after the World Cup in Japan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports