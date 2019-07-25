Matera keen to play for Waratahs

SYDNEY: Argentina skipper Pablo Matera is keen on a move to Australia to play for the NSW Waratahs, according to his national coach Mario Ledesma.

The flanker was arguably the best player in Super Rugby this year, steering the Jaguares to the final, and would jump at the chance to spend more time in Sydney — one of his favourite cities. “He loves being here, he loves surfing, he would love to play over here for the Waratahs,” Ledesma told the Rugby Australia website ahead of Argentina’s clash against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday.

Any chance of the Michael Hooper-led Waratahs signing the 26-year-old would likely have to wait until the 2023 season, with Matera set for a move to Paris club Stade Francais after the World Cup in Japan.