Dressel digs deep to win 100m world title

GWANGJU, South Korea: American Caeleb Dressel swam the second-fastest 100m freestyle in history to retain his world title Thursday as China lashed out at the anti-doping protests targeting Olympic star Sun Yang.

Dressel, 22, clocked a jaw-dropping 46.96 seconds in Gwangju, pipping Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers to win swimming’s blue riband event in swashbuckling style.

Meanwhile, Australian Matt Wilson tied the men’s 200m breaststroke world record to underline his title credentials, before Australia set a new world mark in the women’s 4x200m free.

The lightning-fast performances helped refocus attention on the pool after a week dominated by protests centring on China’s Sun, the triple Olympic champion who is accused of destroying blood samples after a visit from drug testers.

China’s head coach Zhou Jijong called the actions against Sun, when Australia’s Mack Horton and Briton Duncan Scott both snubbed him on the podium, “harmful” and “prejudiced”.

In the highlight of the evening races, Dressel exploded from the blocks to lead by a body-length at the turn and finished strong as he bagged his third gold of the week.

Dressel, who racked up seven world titles in Budapest two years ago, high-fived his Aussie rival Chalmers before perching himself on a lane rope to milk the crowd’s applause, raising a fist to flag-waving American fans.

Chalmers touched in 47.08 with Russia’s Vladislav Grinev the best of the rest in 47.82. The world record of 46.91 was set by Brazilian Cesar Cielo in 2009.