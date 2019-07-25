close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Easy sailing for Township Whites

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

LAHORE: Township Whites defeated Mian Iqbal Memorial Club by 129 runs in the West Zone One-day Cricket Tournament match here at the former’s ground.

Scores: Township Whites 277 for all in 37.5 overs (M Sharif 79, Hamza Akbar 82, M Naeem 34, Ijaz Khokhar 30, Adnan 3/32, M Saleem 2/44, Imran Akram 2/51). Mian Iqbal Memorial 148 for all in 28.2 overs (M Saleem 45, Raees Babar 34, Azhar Bhatti 26, Raizur Rehman 3/21, Wahab AHmed 3/23. Karamat Khan 2/20).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports