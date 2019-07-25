Easy sailing for Township Whites

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Township Whites defeated Mian Iqbal Memorial Club by 129 runs in the West Zone One-day Cricket Tournament match here at the former’s ground.
Scores: Township Whites 277 for all in 37.5 overs (M Sharif 79, Hamza Akbar 82, M Naeem 34, Ijaz Khokhar 30, Adnan 3/32, M Saleem 2/44, Imran Akram 2/51). Mian Iqbal Memorial 148 for all in 28.2 overs (M Saleem 45, Raees Babar 34, Azhar Bhatti 26, Raizur Rehman 3/21, Wahab AHmed 3/23. Karamat Khan 2/20).
LAHORE: Township Whites defeated Mian Iqbal Memorial Club by 129 runs in the West Zone One-day Cricket Tournament match here at the former’s ground.
Scores: Township Whites 277 for all in 37.5 overs (M Sharif 79, Hamza Akbar 82, M Naeem 34, Ijaz Khokhar 30, Adnan 3/32, M Saleem 2/44, Imran Akram 2/51). Mian Iqbal Memorial 148 for all in 28.2 overs (M Saleem 45, Raees Babar 34, Azhar Bhatti 26, Raizur Rehman 3/21, Wahab AHmed 3/23. Karamat Khan 2/20).