Easy sailing for Township Whites

LAHORE: Township Whites defeated Mian Iqbal Memorial Club by 129 runs in the West Zone One-day Cricket Tournament match here at the former’s ground.

Scores: Township Whites 277 for all in 37.5 overs (M Sharif 79, Hamza Akbar 82, M Naeem 34, Ijaz Khokhar 30, Adnan 3/32, M Saleem 2/44, Imran Akram 2/51). Mian Iqbal Memorial 148 for all in 28.2 overs (M Saleem 45, Raees Babar 34, Azhar Bhatti 26, Raizur Rehman 3/21, Wahab AHmed 3/23. Karamat Khan 2/20).