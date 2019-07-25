Tanveer, Qasim maintain lead in CAS Int’l Sailing

KARACHI: On a tougher windy day which hampered the competitors’ smooth sail Pakistan’s Mohammad Tanveer and Qasim Abbas were still leading in their respective classes on the second day of the 2nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championship 2019 here at the Arabian Sea in Korangi Creek on Thursday.

“Really it was a tough day. My second race was not good as the boat capsized twice but as one discard was allowed so I still kept my lead intact,” Tanveer, who leads the Laser Standard class, featuring 17 participants, told ‘The News’ after a laborious day.

“You know conditions keep changing in such races but tomorrow I expect better conditions as races will begin at 3pm. Let’s see what happens tomorrow,” highly experienced Tanveer from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said.

Tanveer has represented Pakistan in the 2002 Busan Asian Games.

On completion of six races Tanveer was leading Laser Standard with seven points. He was followed by Pakistan’s Muzammil Hussain with 12 points. Muzammil, who had finished third on the opening day, displaced Malaysia’s Asri Asman from the second spot. Asri stands at 13 points.

“Its really close contest,” Muzammil told this correspondent after a fine day. “Conditions were tough today but I sailed very well and I am confident to rise to the top if I sailed well tomorrow,” the 30-year old Navy’s sailor said.

Muzammil has only two years experience and the Kohat’s boy eyes a title in order to capture the attention of the national selectors.

“I have no ample experience and no coach. But I eye better days. I am working hard,” Muzammil conceded.

Meanwhile international Qasim Abbas as usual kept his lead in the RS:X in six races completed so far out of 12-race event. Qasim led the pack with six points on Thursday in which one discard was allowed. He was followed by Mohammad Sajjad of Pakistan with eight points and Tunisia’s Mami Safouan with 16 points.

Thailand’s Master Panna Boonak as usual led the optimist class with six points.

Thailand’s Miss Thorfun Boonnak (11 points), who had finished third, did a good job by displacing Malaysia’s Ummu Nurdania Rozaini from the second spot as the later went down to the fourth place with 17 points.

Pakistan’s Abdullah Akram, who had ended fourth on Wednesday, improved a bit as he rose to the third with 15 points.

In Laser Radial (women) an absorbing battle was seen out there with Malaysia’s Khairnneeta Mohd Afendy maintaining her lead at the summit after six races with five points.

Pakistan’s Hana Fatima Asad was lucky to rise to the second spot from the fourth she finished at on the first day despite having failed to finish to finish two races on the difficult day with 22 points.

Egypt Marium Ihab Mohamed, who had finished second on the first day, ended third as she failed to finish even a single race. Her points are 25.

In this event only seven entries are there. In the event being held after 11 years 13 nations have fielded their sailors.

Races will conclude on Saturday (tomorrow). This will be followed by a concluding ceremony on Sunday.

The PAF Yacht Club is organising the competition with the collaboration of the Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF).