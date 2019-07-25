Javeria to lead Women’s Global Development squad

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star batter Javeria Khan has been named to lead a multi-nation Women’s Global Development Squad that will play six Twenty20 matches on a tour of England, including two each against ECB Super League teams Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars.

The ICC announced the third WGD squad on Thursday, as part of its continued efforts to provide exposure to players from outside the leading countries and improve the standard of the women’s game. The WGD squad’s tour of England is being organised in association with the ECB. The two previous WGDS programmes were held in Australia (November 2018) and England (July 2018).

Scotland boasts the most number of players with leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood, medium-pace bowler Hannah Rainey and batter Becky Glen picked in the squad. Bangladesh (fast bowling all-rounder Jahanara Alam and top-order batter Fargana Hoque) and Papua New Guinea (wicketkeeper Brenda Tau and all-rounder Ravini Oa) have two players each in the team while Germany’s left-handed all-rounder Christina Gough, Ireland’s leg-spinner Celeste Raack, Dutch top-order bat Denise van Deventer and USA batter Sugetha Chandhrasekar complete the line-up.

These promising players, who have all turned out for their national teams, will get to play the likes of New Zealand star batter Suzie Bates and West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor of Southern Vipers while Surrey Stars boast a line-up including the South Africa trio of Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee.

Javeria feels the players in her team will learn a lot during their packed schedule and is hoping to pass on her knowledge to them.

The WGD squad: Javeria Khan (Pak, captain), Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque (both B’desh), Christina Gough (Germany), Celeste Raack (Ire), Denise van Deventer (Netherlands), Brenda Tau, Ravini Oa (both PNG), Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Becky Glen (all Scot), Sugetha Kalyanaraman Chandhrasekar (US). Coach: Michael Ndiko (Uganda); Mentor coach: Laura Macleod (Eng).