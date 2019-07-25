Lahore’s biomechanics lab gets ICC accreditation

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first-ever suspect bowling action testing centre (biomechanics lab) opened at LUMS Lahore has got international recognition.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday announced that centre at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has been accredited as a testing place for suspected illegal bowling actions.

The centre joins the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, Loughborough University, Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai and the University of Pretoria as testing centres for players reported in international cricket under the ICC Suspect Illegal Bowling Action Regulation.

The accreditation of the LUMS University as an ICC testing centre means bowlers reported in international cricket and Pakistan’s domestic competitions can be referred to this facility, where they will be tested according to international protocols.

The facility at the LUMS University was assessed against a range of criteria, including having an indoor area large enough to allow a player to bowl off his or her full run-up; a motion analysis system with a minimum of 12 high-speed cameras capable of producing three-dimensional data, and suitably qualified personnel experienced in using such systems and capable of implementing the ICC testing protocol.

The ICC has provided a full set of testing equipment and software to the LUMS testing centre, as it has done with the other accredited centres, to allow for a consistent assessment of bowlers across the different facilities worldwide.

On this occasion PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said: “The accreditation of the biomechanics lab at LUMS is a significant development and it is a step in the right direction in line with PCB’s aim of equipping the board with modern and world-class facilities.”