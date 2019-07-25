Kluivert joins Barca

BARCELONA: Former Netherlands international Patrick Kluivert rejoined Barcelona on Thursday as director of their youth system. Kluivert, 43, signed a two-year contract, the club announced in a statement.

Kluivert had been assistant coach of Cameroon under fellow Dutchman Clarence Seedorf, but the pair were fired earlier this month after the defending champions were eliminated in the round of 16 at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt. Kluivert played six seasons at the Camp Nou, from 1998 to 2004, scoring 145 goals in 308 appearances and winning one La Liga title.

“I am very happy to be back home and looking forward to this new era, with the challenge of keeping Barca among the top teams in the world,” he told the Catalans’ website after the announcement confirming he would be taking over at ‘La Masia’, as the Barcelona youth academy is known.