Arsenal sign Dani

London: Arsenal announced the season-long loan signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Spain international, who made 23 La Liga appearances in the 2018/19 campaign, helped Spain’s Under-21s to European glory last month. “We’re excited to see Dani join us,” Emery said. “He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision.” Ceballos reportedly had other options, including offers from rival Premier League clubs, but he said the lure of playing for Emery made up his mind.