close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 26, 2019

Arsenal sign Dani

Sports

AFP
July 26, 2019

London: Arsenal announced the season-long loan signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Spain international, who made 23 La Liga appearances in the 2018/19 campaign, helped Spain’s Under-21s to European glory last month. “We’re excited to see Dani join us,” Emery said. “He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision.” Ceballos reportedly had other options, including offers from rival Premier League clubs, but he said the lure of playing for Emery made up his mind.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports