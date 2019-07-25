close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
AFP
July 26, 2019

Jin sets early pace at Evian

Sports

AFP
July 26, 2019

EVIAN, France: Defending champion Jin Young Ko set the pace on the opening day of the Evian Championship, posting an impressive round of six under par 65 on Thursday.

The 24-year-old carded eight birdies and two bogeys to share the early clubhouse lead with fellow South Korean Inbee Park and the American Brittany Altomare.

Ko was LPGA Rookie of the Year in 2018 after she won the Evian and the Women’s PGA Championship.

She also won the ANA Inspiration in California in May which elevated her, for 12, weeks to number one in the world rankings. Park, 31, has won the other four majors — she has seven in total — but has yet to win the Evian. Altomare’s best performance in a major came two years ago in Evian when she lost to Anna Nordqvist in a play-off.

