PCB asks fans to vote for Pakistan’s greatest Test

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is providing its ardent cricket fans and followers with an opportunity to vote for Pakistan’s greatest Test from its 67-year history.

The voting will open on Friday, July 26, at 10am and close on Monday, July 29 July, at 10am, following which the PCB will announce the results through a media release.

The poll will be conducted on the PCB’s official Facebook page and Twitter handle, and is linked to the worldwide launch of the ICC World Test Championship, which will take place on July 29. The challenging and difficult task of selecting four Tests from a total of 432 Tests was carried out by an independent and highly respected panel of cricket experts and historians, namely Benedict Bermange, Mazher Arshad, Dr Nauman Niaz, Osman Samiuddin and Qamar Ahmed.

The four Tests chosen by the independent panel are:

1954 v England, The Oval

1987 v India, Bangalore

1994 v Australia, Karachi

1999 v India, Chennai

Meanwhile Pakistan’s run in the long-awaited Test championship will kick off in October when they will host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series.

The following is Pakistan’s schedule in the ICC World Test Championship:

Oct 2019 – v SL (two home Tests)

Nov 2019 – v Aus (two away Tests)

Jan 2020 – v BD (two home Tests)

Jul/Aug 2020 – v Eng (three away Tests)

Dec 2020 – v NZ (two away Tests)

Jan 2021 – v SA (two home Tests).