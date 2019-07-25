India name strong squad for Pak Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Otherwise reluctant and shy to play Pakistan on any field in bilateral series, India was quick to respond furnishing details of their squad, elevating Mahesh Bhupathi as the non-playing captain of the squad finalised for the Davis Cup Group I tie.

The all-important tie that is set to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15 sees India fielding the strongest possible squad consisting of seven players (two to be shortened later), non-playing captain, coach, two physio plus trainer and three officials including Indian Tennis Federation President Anil Kumar Khana.

Usually India refuse to send sporting teams to Pakistan on the pretext that there government is not in favour of sports ties with Pakistan. When the ITF clearly announced that team failing to respond for the Davis Cup, will have to concede the tie, India changed their stance and is ready to cross the border,

India campaign will be led by none other than leading international circuit players Prajnesh Gunneswaran who is ranked 89 in the world and is considered specialist of grass court having quality serve and volley game. Ramkumar Ramanathan is tipped to play second singles. He is ranked 134 on the ATP world ranking list. Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna is also part of the 14-member squad.

Other members of the India Davis Cup team include Divij Sharan, Mukund Sasikumar, Saketh Sai Myneni and Jeevan Nesunchezhiyan. In recent times, Indian tennis standard has gone high with majority of players always stay busy in international circuit events.

Famous Indian tennis name Syed Zeeshan Ali will be the coach of the team while Gaurung Rajiv and Manish Kumar will physio and trainer.

The officials also include Chatarjee Hironmoy and Sundar Narayan Iyer.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) expressed its concern during recent ITF members visit to Pakistan saying that the delay in sending squad name would not help in getting the required visa and finalising other formalities.

In India’s case the usual practice is to apply for visa almost three months ahead of the event. With less fifty days to go for the important tie, India furnish details of their squad only on Thursday. “During recent visit of ITF officials, we definitely pointed out the delay by India tennis in sending details of the squad for the tie are making things difficult for PTF. The ITF was quick to approach India which in return provided us with the details of all those travelling to Pakistan for the tie,” one of the PTF officials when approached said.

When asked whether the PTF would be in a position to manage visa and required NOCs in a short period, the official said the federation was to give its full try. “Everyone knows when it comes to getting visa for Indians citizen, you need at least three months. We will give it our best try and hopeful will be in a position to get visa.”

Couple of years back when Pakistan were to appear in World Junior Hockey held in India, the organisers there refused to oblige saying that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had failed to apply for visas in time.

Even squash teams were denied visas on more than one occasion.