Fri Jul 26, 2019
July 26, 2019

India farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes into rice field

World

July 26, 2019

NEW DELHI: A suspected meteorite the size of a football plunged into a rice field in eastern India, startling farmers, authorities said Thursday. Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their rural village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke. “The farmers were working in the paddy field when this heavy rock fell from the sky with a very loud noise,” Shirsat Kapil Ashok, the magistrate for Madhubani district in Bihar state, told AFP. The villagers returned after the smoke subsided and pulled the rock out from its four-feet-deep crater. “We saw it has very strong magnetic properties, some shine and weighs around 15 kilograms (33 pounds),” Ashok added. The find is being analysed by scientists as a possible meteorite.

