close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 26, 2019

May opts for cricket over Johnson’s maiden speech

World

AFP
July 26, 2019

London: Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes: cricket. May, who remains a Conservative MP, was spotted at Lord´s cricket ground watching England take on Ireland — just as Boris Johnson was making his maiden address in parliament as the new prime minister. Johnson replaced May as premier on Wednesday, bringing to an end her crisis-plagued three-year tenure that will likely be best remembered for her failure to deliver Brexit. Britain´s second female leader, labelled the “zombie prime minister” by one columnist for her ability to stagger on despite multiple attacks, had appeared visibly drained in recent months by her fraught time in Downing Street.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World