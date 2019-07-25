May opts for cricket over Johnson’s maiden speech

London: Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes: cricket. May, who remains a Conservative MP, was spotted at Lord´s cricket ground watching England take on Ireland — just as Boris Johnson was making his maiden address in parliament as the new prime minister. Johnson replaced May as premier on Wednesday, bringing to an end her crisis-plagued three-year tenure that will likely be best remembered for her failure to deliver Brexit. Britain´s second female leader, labelled the “zombie prime minister” by one columnist for her ability to stagger on despite multiple attacks, had appeared visibly drained in recent months by her fraught time in Downing Street.