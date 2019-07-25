Hong Kong police ban ‘anti-triad’ protest

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Thursday banned a planned protest against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators, ratcheting up tensions ahead of what is expected to be another weekend of anti-government rallies.

Protest organisers have vowed to go ahead with their march despite the police denying their request. Public anger has been raging since last Sunday when a gang of men in white t-shirts, armed with poles and batons, set upon anti-government protesters in a station and on a train, sending at least 45 people to hospital. Police have been heavily criticised for being too slow to respond to the violence, fueling accusations of collusion or turning a blind eye to the pro-government mob — allegations the force have denied.

Activists had planned to hold a protest on Saturday in the rural town of Yuen Long where the brazen assaults took place. But in a rare move, Hong Kong police issued a letter of objection saying they feared reprisal attacks against villagers from protesters. “Anyone who comes out to march, they would be violating the law,” acting regional police commander Tsang Ching-fo told reporters. Protest organisers vowed to push ahead, raising the likelihood of fresh clashes between demonstrators and police. “I personally will march,” said activist Max Chung, who had applied for police permission, adding he was seeking legal advice. Social messaging channels used to organise the largely leaderless movement quickly filled up with vows from people to join in. Some suggested holding a “shopping spree” in Yuen Long. Others suggested, sarcastically, it could be a location to mourn the death on Wednesday of notorious Chinese communist hardliner Li Peng, noting that religious gatherings do not need police permission. After the police announcement, an AFP reporter saw around a dozen young people in a military supplies surplus store buying protective clothing and vowing to attend.