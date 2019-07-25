Shrinking glaciers and rockfalls point to climate change in Alps

CHAMONIX, France: High in the French Alps on the famed Mont Blanc mountain range, it is not hard to find evidence of the toll of global warming. Visitors arriving from the last tramstop before the 4,809-metre summit are forced to take 20 steps more each year to reach the retreating “Mer de Glace”, or Sea of Ice glacier, France’s largest. At one point, a sign on the edge of the valley says: “Level of the Glacier: 1990.”

Now the ice has shrunk far below. Older visitors who return can recall a time when they could touch the ice just outside Montenvers tramstop near the summit. On the glacier itself, the once immaculate pristine surface is now depressed and greyish. A grotto visible through the glacier’s blue frozen mass lit up with festive lights like a nightclub has become a popular stop for tourists.