After Mueller show, Democrats likely not closer to impeachment

WASHINGTON: Former special counsel Robert Mueller´s reticent testimony to Congress likely confirmed what many Democrats had feared: if they want to end Donald Trump´s presidency, their best bet is next year´s elections, not impeachment. Mueller´s highly-anticipated appearance Wednesday at back-to-back House hearings delivered neither the viral moments nor the bombshell soundbites that the anti-Trump crowd hoped would persuade skeptics or overwhelmingly reshape public opinion.

The contents of Mueller´s remarks were damning, several Democrats said, noting the former FBI director´s statements that the two-year investigation of Russian election interference was “not a witch hunt,” and indeed found substantial evidence of obstruction of justice. But after Mueller´s flat one-word answers, seeming confusion about questions and refusal to produce new information, hopes that the performance would launch lawmakers on a path to impeachment had dimmed.

“I´m not going to talk about that issue,” Mueller said repeatedly when asked about impeachment, a remark underscoring Democrats´ growing realization that elections are now the most likely way Trump´s administration ends. Next year´s vote “is unquestionably the only way he gets removed from office, so we can never lose sight of that,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, who presided over one of Mueller´s hearings, said Thursday. As for impeachment, “I´m not there yet, but I´m keeping an open mind,” he told CNN.

Even Democrat Al Green, who forced an unsuccessful House vote on articles of impeachment last week following Trump´s racially charged attacks on four liberal congresswomen, acknowledged Mueller´s appearance fell short of expectations. “There was no ´aha´ moment because we´ve had the report and watched or discussed the President´s impeachable actions ad nauseum,” Green said on Twitter. Congresswoman Karen Bass, an impeachment skeptic, call the hearing “an important step forward,” but said, “It didn´t change me.” “I think that we need to get further down the line” with ongoing House investigations, she said. “I also think that all of our leaders need to be on the same page.”

They aren´t. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, reportedly rebuffed a behind-closed-doors impeachment push by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler after Mueller´s testimony. Pelosi convened a caucus-wide meeting where she said it was premature to draft articles of impeachment, Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions.