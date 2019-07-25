Spain PM loses confidence vote after coalition talks fail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Spain´s caretaker socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a crunch post-election vote of confidence on Thursday after coalition talks with the far-left failed. Sanchez faces the confidence vote in parliament after his Socialist party won most seats in an inconclusive general election in April without securing a majority. On Thursday, apart from the 123 lawmakers of his own party, just one other deputy from a regional grouping supported Sanchez in the confidence vote, leaving him far from the simple majority he needed to go through. This moves Spain a step closer to holding its fourth general election in as many years. Spain´s faces several challenges: an ongoing separatist movement in its northeastern region of Catalonia, high unemployment, low wages and job insecurity. Sanchez now has another two months to find ways of getting support, either for a minority or coalition government. Without a deal Spain would have to go back to the polls in November.
Representatives from the socialists and the far-left Podemos party had been working to secure a deal for what would have been Spain´s first post-dictatorship coalition government. But talks stalled on Wednesday evening.
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo who led the socialist´s negotiations said Podemos´s demands for government posts were “unrealistic,” accusing the far-left party of wanting “a parallel government” of its own.
