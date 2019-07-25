US financier Epstein found injured in cell after possible suicide attempt: media

NEW YORK: Disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of trafficking underage girls for sex, was found unconscious in his New York jail cell after a possible suicide attempt, US media reported Thursday. Epstein — a convicted pedophile — was discovered on Tuesday at a federal jail with marks on his neck, anonymous law enforcement sources told multiple media outlets including The New York Times. The 66-year-old, who has befriended countless celebrities and politicians over the years, was taken from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan to hospital and the injuries are not believed to be serious, media reports said. Guards are also investigating whether Epstein was the victim of a possible assault — or if he injured himself in a bid to be transferred out of the jail — as they piece together what happened. Prison officials, lawyers for Epstein, and prosecutors were not immediately available for comment when contacted by AFP.