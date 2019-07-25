Uncertainty for Tunisia as president dies at 92

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the country’s first leader elected in nationwide polls, died at the age of 92 on Thursday, triggering political uncertainty ahead of planned elections.

The veteran politician, the oldest head of state after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime despot Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked revolts in several Arab nations.

His death ushers in a period of political transition in the North African nation, hailed as a rare Arab Spring success story.

Essebsi, who had already ruled out running again for office, was hospitalised with a severe illness in late June and had returned to intensive care on Thursday. Media reports said he would be buried on Saturday.

President Emmanuel Macron of former colonial power France hailed his late counterpart as "a friend" of France and "a courageous leader".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Essebsi "a courageous actor on the road to democracy" and Italian premier Giuseppe Conte also sent his condolences for the passing of a "statesman of great ... humanity". Tunisia’s parliament announced its speaker Mohamed Ennaceur would take the reins as interim president, and within hours he was sworn in as the new leader.

Ennaceur, who called on Tunisians to show "solidarity", now has 90 days to organise a presidential election, electoral commission head Nabil Baffoun told AFP.

That means the vote, previously set for November 17, must be held by October 23.

"The state will continue to function," Ennaceur said on state television. The 85-year-old also recently had a bout of ill-health, raising concerns about his ability to hold office.

The birthplace of the Arab Spring revolts, Tunisia is the only country affected by the uprisings to have pushed through democratic reforms -- despite political unrest, a sluggish economy and Jihadist attacks.

Extremists have staged repeated deadly attacks since the overthrow of Ben Ali, raising fears for the country’s fragile democracy and throttling its tourism industry.