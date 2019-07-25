Khyber elders laud govt for restoring tribal privileges

BARA: Elders of Malakdinkhel tribe in Khyber tribal district on Thursday thanked the government for restoring their annual tribal privileges.

The tribal elders including Malik Daud, Malik Haji Dauran Gul, Malik Inayat, Malik Qinahat, Malik Abdul Wahid and others called on Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir at the Khyber House.

Speaking on the occasion, the tribal leaders resented the merger of erstwhile Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the merger had created a gulf between the government and tribal people.

They said that no law prevailed in the tribal districts as it was still in the transitional phase, which would take time.

“We cannot compromise on our traditional and cultural norms at any cost,” Malik Daud said.

Regarding their demands, they said the government should pave the way for return of the internally displaced people (IDPs) to Tirah valley; ensure provision of drinking water schemes, address the issue of delayed notification for conversion of Khassadars into police force; expedite the payment or reclamation of their landed property being occupied by the security forces at Fort Salop. They said the IG Frontier Corps and corps commander Peshawar had promised to pay the price of the land – 1080 kanal- that had provided to the government for security purpose but nothing had been done so far.

The elders complained that the pace of work on the hospital in Tirah valley was quite slow. They said the development schemes used to be executed by the political agent in the past but now they were being kept ignorant of the development schemes approved in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

They demanded the government to include the underdeveloped areas in the development programme so that the sense of deprivation could be ended in the people.

The deputy commissioner said the government would continue serving the people of Khyber district with the consultation of the elders.

Mahmood Aslam said the government was determined to bring reforms and development in the district so that the people could witness its fruit.

Later, the DC distributed the annual tribal privileges among the tribal elders and announced to restore the perks and privileges of all categories of tribal elders hailing from Bara subdivision.