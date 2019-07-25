Flash flood causes damage to property in Dir

DIR: A fresh flash flood washed away portions of the main Gawaldi road at various places and partially damaged a mosque, although members of Tableeghi Jamaat remained safe there. A fresh spell of monsoon rains hit the Gawaldi Darra area at early Thursday, leading to a flash flood. The Gawaldi stream overflowed, residents said.

They said the flash flood washed away Gawaldi road at various points. Sources said that the flood also washed away a vehicle which had been parked in Sundrai area.

Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Sundrai, said that the flash flood also washed away many small hydel powerhouses in various areas of Gawaldi, due to which locals are faced with the problem electricity breakdowns. Shah Nawaz, another resident of the village, said that a mosque was also damaged by flash floods where a Tableeghi Jamaat members were staying. However, all of them remained safe. It was the third flash flood that hit Kohistan area of Dir in a few days.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority had already issued a flash flood warning in Upper Dir district. The Kohistan region is considered to be the riskiest area for flood where the 2010 and 2015 floods had also caused much damage.

Residents of the Gawaldi Dara said that their area had been cut off from other parts of the district and country in terms of damage to communications infrastructure. They demanded early repair of the damaged road and other infrastructure, which was washed away in recent flash floods.

Eyewitnesses said Panjkora River was in low flood. Monsoon rains also caused damage in Usherai Darra in Upper Dir district, where crops and fruit orchards were destroyed by torrential rain. More monsoon rains have been predicted in the district in the next few days. The district administration directed people to stay away from the rivers on rainy days to avoid any unwanted incident.