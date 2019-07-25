Buzdar orders better cleanliness at bus stands

LAHORE: To improve provision of facilities for passengers at bus stands across the province, the Punjab government has been directed to take immediate measures besides ensuring cleanliness arrangements.

In this regard, the chief minister has issued directions to the transport secretary that steps should be taken on priority basis along with bringing necessary improvement in cleanliness.

Similarly, clean drinking water, lights, fans and clean toilets should also be available to passengers at waiting areas of bus terminals. The CM directed that buses should be parked at the stands as their parking on roads hampered flow of traffic. He also ordered for taking legal action against vehicles coming out on roads without fitness certificates. Usman Buzdar directed that implementation of the devised SOPs should be ensured by the transport owners.