‘Opposition observed black day against their misdeeds’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a positive new change emerged on the political map of Pakistan on July 25, 2018, when the people wrote a new history and dismantled the idols of corruption with the power of their votes.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the chief minister said the opposition parties were celebrating a black day not against the government but in remembrance of their misdeeds.

He said that the elements celebrating the so-called day wreaked havoc with the country and added that the corrupt cabal had been fully exposed. The opposition has also lost its credibility, he added.

The chief minister said it was a reality that the rejected elements were only worried about saving their loot and the hue and cry of the opposition leaders was, in fact, a cry of the thieves. He said that people were fully conscious and would not be deceived by the opposition again.